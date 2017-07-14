Weak economic data may delay another Fed interest rate hike

Joe Duran, CEO of United Capital, said on "Closing Bell" he does not think the Fed will raise rates again this year, despite what Yellen has said. He said he thinks the Fed needs to focus on unwinding its balance sheet rather than raising rates again this year.

The wisdom guiding this year, such as investing in small cap companies and locally, has turned out to be "the complete opposite," Duran said.

"I think what we're seeing is a complete unwind of the Trump trade that occurred from October, November, all the way to January, and everything is basically reversed out," he said. "We were hoping to see a 2.5, 3 percent growth rate. We're now hoping we'll see 2 (percent)."

Duran blames gridlock in Washington, saying the Trump administration has not delivered on its pro-growth promises, such as cutting regulations and taxes. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon expressed his frustration over D.C.'s dysfunction on an earnings call Friday morning.

Next week will offer more insights into the health of the economy, with data on the housing market set to release.