The fight over the Senate health-care bill comes down to one word — choice

The latest Senate health-care bill is dredging up a long-debated question: What constitutes the freedom to choose in the health insurance market?
For conservatives such as Dan Holler, vice president of Heritage Action for America, such a freedom runs inversely to the level of government interference.
"What we're seeing now in this revised bill with this Cruz-type language is that there is going to be more choice and more competition and more options for individuals who are buying on the individual and small-group markets," Holler said Thursday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."
The "Cruz-type language" refers to a provision included in the health bill from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, allowing states to sell "noncompliant" plans that aren't subject to some of the rules Obamacare placed on insurers. One of those rules bars insurers from excluding coverage for pre-existing conditions.