The fight over the Senate health-care bill comes down to one word — choice

"It's not sufficient to fix everything that Obamacare broke, but it is a step in the right direction," Holler said of the updated bill.

Across the political aisle, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel of the Center for American Progress took a different tack on the word "choice."

"If you want to have the pre-existing disease exclusion, you cannot give unlimited choice to people," Emanuel said on "Closing Bell," "because then the healthy people are going to choose to be out or get skimpy plans, and then the whole system collapses."

"Behind the rhetoric of choice is a total undermining of the system," he said.

Holler said Emanuel's view of health care is "not really what actual choice is," arguing that such a policy "basically says 535 members of Congress are insurance commissioners."

Emanuel reversed the question, saying that those with pre-existing conditions will have neither choice nor coverage if their premiums rise to an unpayable cost.

The doctor said his patients with cancer "will not have any choice because they will be denied insurance, or the premium will be so high they can't afford it."

"That's not choice to those people at all," Emanuel said.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.