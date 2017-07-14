Summer is here, and millions of vacationers are taking to the skies to escape the work grind. This includes millennials, which anecdotal evidence suggests are gravitating more to "experiences" instead of goods or services. With destination vacations being increasingly in demand, CNBC recently took a look at five scenic hotels — which include a mountain aerie and a former jailhouse — where travelers can create some new memories.
The information below was provided by Hotels.com:
The Liberty Hotel in Boston's Beacon Hill neighborhood has a very unusual claim to fame: from the 19th century until the late 20th century it operated as a prison. What used to be the Charles Street Jail is now a 298-room luxury hotel, featuring a restaurant with dining nooks that are actually converted jail cells. According to Hotels.com, the property is a big draw for couples seeking a luxurious, romantic weekend getaway. Rooms start at $154 for those looking to get "locked up" for a night or two.
Once again, conversion is the theme behind Long Beach, California's Queen Mary Hotel, which used to be known as the RMS Queen Mary: a cruise ship from the 1930s. Here, visitors get the experience of a night aboard a ship without even leaving the dock. The retired cruiser is still a thriving hub for entertainment with a spa, 346 first-class staterooms and three different restaurants. Some of the hotel's accommodations feature the original artwork and wood paneling from the ship's maiden voyage.
History buffs will take great joy in walking through the passageways of an old, luxury liner. Rooms start at surprisingly reasonable $110 a night.
Perched atop a mountain, the Hanging Gardens of Bali sounds more like an ancient monastery than a luxury resort. It sits 150 feet above the rain forest floor, offering visitors an unforgettable view where monkeys swing on trees outside their room windows.
The 44-room hotel was ranked as one of the world's first seven-star boutique hotels and has a highly rated swimming pool and top service. Be prepared to spend at least $443 per night for a stay.
Have you ever thought about owning your own island? This next property, the Peter Island Resort and Spa in the British Virgin Islands, will give you a taste of exactly what it's like, accessible only via ferryboat, helicopter, or the hotel's private yacht.
The tropical, 1,800-acre island in the Caribbean has 50 rooms, where guests can luxuriate in lush blue waters, play on one of four tennis courts, or sit in a full-service spa. A night at this luxury spot will set visitors back at least $450 per night.
The Whitepod Eco-Luxury Hotel stands out because guests, rather than staying in standard rooms, stay in stylish pods. Located high up in the Swiss Alps, the pods are billed as "combin[ing] ecology and luxury" and offer breathtaking views of Switzerland's mountains.
Each residence comes equipped with wood-burning stoves, roomy living space and a host of amenities that help visitors escape the bustle of everyday life. The property features a hotel restaurant, two bars and a sauna — and offers up a host of outdoor entertainment. A stay starts at $260 per night.