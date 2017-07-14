For the first time in nearly 20 years, Subway stores are getting a major redesign

Subway is doing something it hasn't done in almost two decades. It's doing a major redesign of its restaurants.

The sandwich shop revealed Monday that it will be ditching the rustic brick and subway car design that has long been associated with the chain.

The new concept, which utilizes brighter colors, sleeker furniture and better lighting, is an attempt by the company to improve guest experience. The hope is that Subway's new spaces will be more inviting to consumers and more technologically savvy.

"It's not cluttered," Trevor Haynes, Subway's vice president of operations, told CNBC. "And I think that's what people are looking for, they are looking for simplicity."

Subway's new design will be incorporated in all future buildings and remodels starting this year, although Haynes said that the majority of remodels will begin in 2018. About 85 locations in North America are in the process of rolling out these new designs.

The financial burden of this redesign will fall predominantly on franchisees, but Haynes said the company is offering incentives and "competitively priced packages" to help with the cost. He also said that many franchisees have embraced the new restaurants' look and have eagerly begun revamping their locations.

Here's what all future and revamped Subway locations will look like in the future: