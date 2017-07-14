Here's how I finally fixed my junky home Wi-Fi

Until this past week, I wasn't able to get a steady Wi-Fi connection in most rooms of my house.

Then I tried a new solution called "mesh networking" and fixed everything in minutes.

Here's some background: If I sat downstairs in my 1920s colonial, I might be lucky enough to get a fast enough connection to browse the web from my living room or dining room. Anything further, like the Amazon Echo in my kitchen, just couldn't connect to the Wi-Fi router in my den. Streaming movies upstairs was out of the question.