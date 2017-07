Credit Suisse shared with clients the firm's strategic updates to biotechnology stock picks in its second quarter earnings preview.

"We have reviewed our models and made several updates into the quarter," wrote Credit Suisse analyst Alethia Young. "On a macro level, the most common questions we get on the space are when we think M&A will begin to pick up. Drug pricing reform also remains a topic of focus."

Here are three companies that Credit Suisse discussed along with their price targets.