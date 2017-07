Roger Federer and Marin Cilic will face off in the 2017 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Cilic, 28, is looking to capture his first Wimbledon title, while Federer, 35, is vying to become the first man in history to win an eighth singles title at the All England Club.

And a record £2.2 million (or about $2.8 million) in prize money is on the line. That's a 10 percent jump from last year, when £2.0 million (about $2.6 million) was awarded, and double the amount awarded just six years ago.