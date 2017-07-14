Here's where people on Main Street give Trump a 76% approval rating

(President Donald Trump signs an executive order to decrease regulations while surrounded by small-business leaders in the Oval Office of the White House.)

The first-ever CNBC/SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey found that small-business owners in all regions of the country are more optimistic than they were pessimistic on the economy and the future of their businesses. But the survey also uncovered that President Donald Trump is causing regional rifts in an entrepreneur's level of bullishness.

The poll, conducted April 17-28, surveyed 2,030 self-identified small business owners nationwide.

Most striking is the very close correlation between the level of confidence and the level of approval of Trump. According to the survey, Trump enjoys a 76 percent approval rating among small-business owners in the South Atlantic region, and that region had the highest confidence level (64). He also has the same approval rating in North West Central— Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota— although the confidence level is lower at 63. In the least confident region, the Pacific, Trump has a 48 percent approval rating.

Here's more on how the eight U.S. census regions differ in their views, and in their demographics, in order of the least confident to most confident. (Note: The East South Central region, which includes the states of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee, is not included, because there was a statistically insignificant total of fewer than 100 responses from that region.)