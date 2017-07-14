How one 8-year-old is set to earn $17,000 a year selling eggs

Forget lemonade stands — one British 8-year-old is raking in profits by selling eggs.

Junior-James Wyatt started Mr Free Range, an egg delivery service, after seeing another entrepreneur find success with the idea on Britain's "How'd You Get So Rich?"

According to Extra Crispy, Wyatt and his mother buy fresh eggs in bulk from local farmers, then repackage and distribute them to their 35 customers. Wyatt bought his first eggs with $13 (£10) of his own money last month, and he's already bringing in around $327.50 (£250) per week.

If business stays on track, Wyatt will earn up to $17,000 this year.

But for now, Wyatt must continue growing his business, which means striking a balance between school and work. He gets up early to pack eggs before heading off to class and delivers them with his mother after school lets out in the afternoon.