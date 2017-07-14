VISIT CNBC.COM

How one 8-year-old is set to earn $17,000 a year selling eggs

Forget lemonade stands — one British 8-year-old is raking in profits by selling eggs.

Junior-James Wyatt started Mr Free Range, an egg delivery service, after seeing another entrepreneur find success with the idea on Britain's "How'd You Get So Rich?"

According to Extra Crispy, Wyatt and his mother buy fresh eggs in bulk from local farmers, then repackage and distribute them to their 35 customers. Wyatt bought his first eggs with $13 (£10) of his own money last month, and he's already bringing in around $327.50 (£250) per week.

If business stays on track, Wyatt will earn up to $17,000 this year.

But for now, Wyatt must continue growing his business, which means striking a balance between school and work. He gets up early to pack eggs before heading off to class and delivers them with his mother after school lets out in the afternoon.

Mr Free Range

Wyatt tells CNBC that his favorite part of running his own business is meeting new people and making money. He's also not afraid to set high expectations and says he can see himself becoming a millionaire one day.

Although his mom runs the administrative side of things, including updating the Mr Free Range Facebook page, Wyatt takes care of everything else. "He works out all the details, does the maths and then we collect the eggs and we all deliver them together," his mother, Georgina, tells the Mirror.

With his earnings, Wyatt has already purchased Liverpool Football Club apparel and a Lionel Messi soccer ball, he said in a video with the BBC.

Mr Free Range

Wyatt's not the only young entrepreneur with big dreams. Last year, then-11-year-old Micah Amezquita founded Curb Cans, a business that provides the service of taking garbage and recycling bins to the curb and back again on trash day.

The aspiring entrepreneur received an outpouring of support online when his father, Saul, posted proudly about his son's efforts on LinkedIn. The post received more than 135,000 likes and more than 10,000 comments.

Amezquita was inspired to start the trash-can-toting business to make money so that he can start saving for college and become an aeronautical engineer. "I also have a lot of things I'd like to do when I'm bigger, so I definitely have to go to college to do those things," he told CNBC in a Skype interview.

