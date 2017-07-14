Here's how much you need to make to afford to pay rent in 11 of the largest U.S. cities

Life in a big city comes with perks, including job opportunities, public transportation and a multitude of museums, restaurants and other cultural activities. The downside is that city life will cost you.

A new report from SmartAsset calculated the income required to reasonably afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment in the largest U.S. cities, using data from RentCafé and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The list assumes that residents spend no more than the suggested 30 percent of their income on housing.

Here's the suggested take-home pay required to afford a two-bedroom apartment, without being "rent-burdened," in 11 of the biggest U.S. cities.