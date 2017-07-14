VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much you need to make to afford to pay rent in 11 of the largest U.S. cities

Life in a big city comes with perks, including job opportunities, public transportation and a multitude of museums, restaurants and other cultural activities. The downside is that city life will cost you.

A new report from SmartAsset calculated the income required to reasonably afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment in the largest U.S. cities, using data from RentCafé and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The list assumes that residents spend no more than the suggested 30 percent of their income on housing.

Here's the suggested take-home pay required to afford a two-bedroom apartment, without being "rent-burdened," in 11 of the biggest U.S. cities.

11. Atlanta

Income needed: $53,914
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,258

The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
10. Riverside, Calif.

Income needed: $61,329
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,431

Riverside, California
9. Philadelphia

Income needed: $67,371
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,572

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Franz Marc Frei | Getty Images
8. Miami

Income needed: $73,800
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,722

Skyline of Miami
Sylvain Sonnet | Getty Images
7. Seattle

Income needed: $86,786
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,025

6. Chicago

Income needed: $96,600
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,254

Chicago skyline.
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
5. Washington, D.C.

Income needed: $103,543
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,416

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
4. Los Angeles

Income needed: $109,543
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $2,556

Los Angeles
David Liu | Getty Images
3. Boston

Income needed: $135,686
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $3,166

Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
2. New York

Income needed: $164,614
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $3,841

New York, New York.
Dave Kotinsky | Getty Images
1. San Francisco

Income needed: $179,529
Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $4,189

San Francisco, California
Compassandcamera | Getty Images
