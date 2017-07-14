Consumer sentiment hits 93.1 in July vs. 95 estimate

Confidence in future economic prospects continued slipping into early July, the University of Michigan reported Friday.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell to 93.1 in a preliminary survey; Economists expected consumer sentiment to hit 95 in July, according to Thomson Reuters.

U.S. consumer sentiment last fell to 95.1 in June, sinking 2.1 percent from May.

The monthly survey by the University of Michigan measures 500 consumers' attitudes toward topics such as personal finances, inflation, unemployment, government policies and interest rates.

