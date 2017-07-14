Jumbo fashion outlet set to launch at world’s most popular music venue

London's O2 Arena is set to add another attraction to bolster its reputation as a must-visit venue for top entertainers as it works on plans to unveil a giant fashion outlet by the end of next year.

The south London venue which was saved from ignominy after being saddled with white elephant status and virtually abandoned following its stint in the limelight as the 'Millennium Dome' - center of the capital's celebrations to welcome in the new century - has been privately owned by AEG since 2007.

The U.S. sports and entertainment company is now in the thick of constructing a 205,000 square foot retail project destined to become a 95-shop designer fashion outlet along the lines of Oxford's Bicester Village or New York's Woodbury Common.

This initiative is a key part of AEG's broader goal of turning the O2 into an all-day venue offering a spate of different attractions, its president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Europe, Tom Miserendino, told CNBC.

"We've created a place for people to come and congregate and socialize. We're in the process of building out a designer outlet village that will complement and create daytime footfall here to complement all of our nighttime footfall," Miserendino told CNBC who caught up with him in late June inside of the cavernous arena.

"People want to have a destination, they want to have a place that they can go and spend a complete day and night," he asserted, adding that this is why they have recently prioritized technological initiatives, such as a £1 million ($1.3 million) investment into wifi and an ongoing look at maximizing ways visitors can interact using social media tools.