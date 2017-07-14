    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

    Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, attends a Strategic and Policy Forum meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, D.C. last February.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase, attends a Strategic and Policy Forum meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, D.C. last February.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are flat after Thursday's modest gains. We get consumer inflation, retail sales, and consumer sentiment data this morning. The big banks are also coming out with earnings expected to move the markets.

    -JPMorgan Chase smashed Wall Street estimates with profits and revenues beating expectations. Citigroup also beat expectations on the top and bottom lines.

    OIL/ENERGY

    -U.S. crude prices are higher and back up to the $46 a barrel level.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...