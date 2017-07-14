Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

-Stock futures are flat after Thursday's modest gains. We get consumer inflation, retail sales, and consumer sentiment data this morning. The big banks are also coming out with earnings expected to move the markets.

-JPMorgan Chase smashed Wall Street estimates with profits and revenues beating expectations. Citigroup also beat expectations on the top and bottom lines.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are higher and back up to the $46 a barrel level.