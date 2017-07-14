    Five must-watch videos: Jamie Dimon's epic DC rant; professional drone racing and Prime Day's top selling device

    Jamie Dimon blows up at DC's dysfunction; he's tired of 'listening to the stupid s---'

    Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington September 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had some strong words for the U.S. government on Friday.

    Speaking on a second-quarter earnings conference call, Dimon veered into political commentary and said gridlock in Washington hinders economic growth in the United States.

    "It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said.

    Drone racers will compete in abandoned malls and stadiums for $100,000 prize

    One of the racing drones used during by the Drone Racing League.
    The winner of this year's professional Drone Racing League stands to get a cool $100,000.

    Sixteen competitors will travel the world to compete in the league, sending their high-speed drones through abandoned shopping malls and huge professional sports stadiums.

    Check out the video above for a closer look.

    This was the best-selling item during Amazon Prime Day

    Handout: Echo Dot
    The Amazon Echo Dot was a big hit on Prime Day.

    The tech giant said Wednesday that its smaller version of the Amazon Echo outsold thousand of other items on sale during Prime Day on Tuesday.

    Amazon paired the Dot with a $15 discount that day, making it $34.99.

    Richard Reeves: Class segregation is endangering the American dream

    Richard V. Reeves, author of "Dream Hoarders," argues that class segregation is harming America's middle class and its idea of itself as a meritocracy.

    Americans in the upper and upper-middle class end up marrying each other, going to school with each other and working with each other, Reeves says.

    That kind of segregation creates what Reeves called a "reference point bias" that makes it hard for people to realize they are more well-off than the real middle class.

    Drinking coffee could actually lead to a longer life, studies say

    Coffee drinkers rejoice — two new studies are extolling the virtues of everyone's favorite caffeinated beverage.

    The studies claim to have both found direct correlations between drinking coffee and a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and liver disease.

    So if you're debating having a second cup of joe, here's another reason to go for it.

