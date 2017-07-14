Jamie Dimon blows up at DC's dysfunction; he's tired of 'listening to the stupid s---' 6 Hours Ago | 00:42

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had some strong words for the U.S. government on Friday.

Speaking on a second-quarter earnings conference call, Dimon veered into political commentary and said gridlock in Washington hinders economic growth in the United States.

"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said.