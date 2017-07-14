From Jamie Dimon's epic rant on DC's gridlock to the six-figure payday from pro drone racing, here are five must-watch videos from CNBC.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had some strong words for the U.S. government on Friday.
Speaking on a second-quarter earnings conference call, Dimon veered into political commentary and said gridlock in Washington hinders economic growth in the United States.
"It's almost an embarrassment being an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country," Dimon said.
The winner of this year's professional Drone Racing League stands to get a cool $100,000.
Sixteen competitors will travel the world to compete in the league, sending their high-speed drones through abandoned shopping malls and huge professional sports stadiums.
The Amazon Echo Dot was a big hit on Prime Day.
The tech giant said Wednesday that its smaller version of the Amazon Echo outsold thousand of other items on sale during Prime Day on Tuesday.
Amazon paired the Dot with a $15 discount that day, making it $34.99.
Richard V. Reeves, author of "Dream Hoarders," argues that class segregation is harming America's middle class and its idea of itself as a meritocracy.
Americans in the upper and upper-middle class end up marrying each other, going to school with each other and working with each other, Reeves says.
That kind of segregation creates what Reeves called a "reference point bias" that makes it hard for people to realize they are more well-off than the real middle class.
Coffee drinkers rejoice — two new studies are extolling the virtues of everyone's favorite caffeinated beverage.
The studies claim to have both found direct correlations between drinking coffee and a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke and liver disease.
So if you're debating having a second cup of joe, here's another reason to go for it.