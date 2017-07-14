NBA star Draymond Green wants to be a billionaire by 40—here's his plan

NBA star Draymond Green has big goals for his moneyand he's not afraid to lay them on the table. "I want to be a billionaire. I want to be a multi-billionaire," he tells Maverick Carter in a new video series, "Kneading Dough."

What's more, he wants to notch his first billion by age 40.

The Golden State Warrior, who took home another championship in June 2017, earns an average annual salary of $16.4 million, plus an estimated $4 million in endorsements. While joining the three-comma club will be a "tough task for sure," Green says, "I think I can reach it."

He's already on the right track — after all, the wealthiest people aren't afraid to think big and tend to set unreasonably high expectations. Here's exactly how he plans on turning his millions into billions.