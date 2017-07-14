Report: Only .1 percent of US minimum-wage workers live in a 1-bedroom they can afford

Supply is, indeed, part of the problem. While some renters can still find individual apartments that charge less than the median rent, these spaces are often substandard or unsafe. Regardless, there aren't nearly enough of those to meet demand. Scarcity has been an issue for decades and the situation has only gotten worse.

The Harvard University 2017 State of the Nation's Housing Report makes clear that, since most of the new units being built are at the high end, "the number of modestly priced units available for under $800 declined by 261,000 between 2005 and 2015, while the number renting for $2,000 or more jumped by 1.5 million." It also states that "nearly 39 million U.S. households live in housing they cannot afford."

That's in part because, as the National Employment Law Project reports, "forty-two (42) percent of U.S. workers make less than $15 per hour." The average U.S. renter makes only about twice as much at $16.38 an hour and even at that wage would have trouble affording housing.

As Bliss points out, "in 2017, the average U.S. worker would need to bring in a whopping $21.21 per hour to reasonably afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. That's nearly three times the federal minimum wage of $7.25, and roughly 30 percent more than the $16.38 hourly wage that the average U.S. renter brings home."

A 2017 poll found that bipartisan majorities of Americans now favor raising the minimum wage.

