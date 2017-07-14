Scared robots will take your job? Just get a new one, says this CEO

The race to create A.I. and robotic technology that will change the way we work and live is dominating countless industries.

But the chaos and disruption these ground-breaking fields are set to have on numerous areas of the economy; the jobs market, the banking system, the transport industry, has raised fears.

Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma has previously warned that society could see decades of "pain" thanks to new technologies.

While Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says that humans need to merge with machines to become a sort of cyborg if we want to stay relevant.

But forgetting wild predictions for the future, one chief executive believes he has the answer to one of the biggest tech questions of today: Will a robot take my job?