    ×

    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Sprint rallies after report executives have engaged Buffett and Malone about investments

    Sprint engages Warren Buffett about investment
    Sprint engages Warren Buffett about investment   

    Shares of Sprint spiked 4 percent Friday after The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, said the telecommunications company met with Warren Buffett and media business giant John Malone about an investment.

    Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son met separately with Buffett and Malone, chairman of Liberty Media, this week during a gathering of chief executive officers in Sun Valley, Idaho, the report said, citing sources.

    Although the talks are in early stages, the sources said, one estimate said Berkshire would put more than $10 billion into a deal.

    Masayoshi Son
    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images
    Masayoshi Son

    Sprint declined to comment to CNBC. Liberty Media did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

    Comcast had no comment.

    T-Mobile shares also climbed slightly.

    Read The Wall Street Journal story here.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TMUS
    ---
    S
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...