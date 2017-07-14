    ×

    Investing

    Steve Ballmer sees how investors 'could be a little worried' about a stock bubble

    • "Are we in a market bubble or not? I don't know. I'm silent on it," former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says.
    • But investors "could be a little worried," he tells CNBC.
    Steve Ballmer speaking at the ReCode Conference on May 30, 2017.
    Steve Ballmer sees how investors 'could be a little worried' about a stock bubble   

    Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said Friday he can see why investors could be worried the stock market is in a bubble.

    "Are we in a market bubble or not? I don't know. I'm silent on it. Where multiples are, etc., you could be a little worried," Ballmer said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

    "I killed myself in the late '90s when I said the stock market was overdone and we got a hiccup down the next day," he said.

    Since the election, as of Thursday's close, the Dow Jones industrial average has surged more than 17 percent, the S&P 500 has gained 14 percent and the Nasdaq composite has risen 20 percent.

    When asked whether President Donald Trump's pro-business policies have contributed to the market's gains, he said: "I have no idea."

    Morning Squawk: CNBC's before the bell news roundup

    Sign up to get Morning Squawk each weekday

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.
    Please enter a valid email address

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    MSFT
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...