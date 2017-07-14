In Sun Valley, moguls have mixed feelings about the Trump agenda

Politics is a big topic at the annual Allen & Company conference in Sun Valley, with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attending the event for the first. And President Donald Trump's policies and the political process have been in the spotlight in both the conversations on stage and off.

CBS CEO Les Moonves said in an interview that at least some of Trump's proposed agenda could be positive for U.S. business.

"There's deregulation obviously. There's talk of tax reform. There's a lot of big business things that are on the table that would help businesses," said Moonves. "Whether they come to fruition, we don't know. Obviously it's a more user-friendly FCC than it was before; somebody who's very open to broadcasters and we like that as well. The Trump administration ... has posed some challenges for our news division as well."