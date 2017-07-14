The 5 highest and lowest paying states for teachers in the US

While kids enjoy their summer vacations, most teachers are still working. Why? Because many across the U.S. are struggling to make ends meet.

In fact, the amount teachers make can vary greatly by state. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest 10 percent of high school teachers earn less than $38,180 and the highest 10 percent earn more than $92,920.

That's one reason why Shawn Sheehan, Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year, decided to move to Texas, where teachers are paid significantly more. He told NPR, "It feels good because I know I'm doing the right thing for my family, but it also feels sad."

Shawn and his wife Kaysi, also a public school teacher, bring in $3,600 a month. "After all bills are paid, we're sitting on about $400-450 per month," he explains.

When the Sheehan family had their first child, they had to reassess their finances. "Sure, life can be done on $400, $450 a month, but I would challenge others out there to buy diapers, groceries and all the things that you need for a family of three on $400" he says.

The average salary for a high school teacher in Oklahoma is $42,460. In Texas, the average salary is $55,500 but the Sheehans will be making even more than that. Both Shawn and Kaysi have been offered positions that include $40,000 raises.

Oklahoma pays their teachers less than any other state. The five states that pay their teachers the least are, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: