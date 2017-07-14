VISIT CNBC.COM

The 5 highest and lowest paying states for teachers in the US

Elementary School teacher, Ben Johnson.
The Washington Post | Getty Images
While kids enjoy their summer vacations, most teachers are still working. Why? Because many across the U.S. are struggling to make ends meet.

In fact, the amount teachers make can vary greatly by state. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the lowest 10 percent of high school teachers earn less than $38,180 and the highest 10 percent earn more than $92,920.

That's one reason why Shawn Sheehan, Oklahoma's 2016 Teacher of the Year, decided to move to Texas, where teachers are paid significantly more. He told NPR, "It feels good because I know I'm doing the right thing for my family, but it also feels sad."

Shawn and his wife Kaysi, also a public school teacher, bring in $3,600 a month. "After all bills are paid, we're sitting on about $400-450 per month," he explains.

When the Sheehan family had their first child, they had to reassess their finances. "Sure, life can be done on $400, $450 a month, but I would challenge others out there to buy diapers, groceries and all the things that you need for a family of three on $400" he says.

The average salary for a high school teacher in Oklahoma is $42,460. In Texas, the average salary is $55,500 but the Sheehans will be making even more than that. Both Shawn and Kaysi have been offered positions that include $40,000 raises.

Oklahoma pays their teachers less than any other state. The five states that pay their teachers the least are, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

5) West Virginia

Annual mean wage: $ 45,240

Robert Bland Middle School in Weston, West Virginia.
Tom Williams | Getty Images
4) North Carolina

Annual mean wage: $45,220

3) South Dakota

Annual mean wage: $44,210

2) Mississippi

Annual mean wage: $43,950

1) Oklahoma

Annual mean wage: $42,460

As states compete to best educate their students, they also are vying for the best teachers. Hawaii, a state where the average salary for a high school teacher is $58,480, is currently facing a teacher shortage. The state is having difficulty filling 1,600 open teacher positions.

Barbara Krieg, assistant superintendent for the Office of Human Resources told the AP, "Teachers are in such demand everywhere. Every school district is trying to steal from the other's district."

In order to best recruit talented educators, some states are paying up. These five states are paying high school teachers the most, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Engineering teacher Cheryl Beauchamp helps students with a robotics project during class at Coronado High School in Coronado, California.
Sandy Huffaker | Getty Images
5) California

Annual mean wage: $74,940

Number of teachers: 104,530

Nagla Bedir, works as social studies teacher at Perth Amboy High School in New Jersey.
Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
4) New Jersey

Annual mean wage: $75,250

Number of teachers: 30,310

Julia Rivera is teacher at Pathways to Technology High School in Windsor, Connecticut.
Wendy Carlson | Getty Images
3) Connecticut

Annual mean wage: $76,260

Number of teachers: 14,890

John Christakos teaches science at Fort Hamilton High School in New York.
New York Daily News Archive | Getty Images
2) New York

Annual mean wage: $81,410

Number of teachers: 65,880

Principal Michelle Johansen at at Campbell Elementary School in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage Daily News | Getty Images
1) Alaska

Annual mean wage: $82,020

Number of teachers: 2,250

