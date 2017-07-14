These 3 intern horror stories will make you cringe

"In 2011, I was interning for a small public relations firm Chicago. I was doing research for an event and was surfing the internet. I must have clicked on some promiscuous sites because a day later I got a weird trojan security alert on my computer. Immediately, porn-related images started popping up all over my screen. I tried to stop them but they kept appearing.
Since I couldn't solve the problem on my own, I asked the office manager to come over to reset my computer. To this day, I think she thinks I was intentionally downloading the porn. Thank god this wasn't a shared/open office-space. Otherwise, the whole office would have been suspicious of me!"
