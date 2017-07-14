These 3 intern horror stories will make you cringe

"10 years ago I was an intern for a small PR firm in New York City. On my first day, my boss handed me a $20 and told me to get her this taco bowl from Wendys without tomatoes.

I returned with her fast food and they hadn't held the tomatoes like I had asked. My boss groaned and complained for the entire day.

From then on, I had to pick out every little piece of tomato out of her taco bowl."