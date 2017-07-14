Self-made millionaire Gary Vaynerchuk tells millennials 'House of Cards' is why they're failing

Other detractors have pointed out Vaynerchuk's first successful venture stemmed from expanding his family's already thriving wine shop. He built an online presence for the store with the launch of WineLibrary.com in 1997 and grew revenue from $3 million a year to $45 million in less than a decade, Fortune reports. But he didn't start from scratch.
"Love to get 'stop whining' advice from [does 5 seconds of research] the guy who was handed a $3 million business by his dad," Twitter user Burgerdrome said in a tweet that garnered 5,300 retweets and nearly 13,000 favorites.
The entrepreneur responded to the criticism by acknowledging in a follow-up comment that sleep needs vary. News.com.au reports that Vaynerchuk "apologized 'if the tone was lost.' 'I'm thrilled if people sleep nine hours a day,' he wrote. 'It's what you do when you're awake!'"
Other self-made millionaires have offered less colorful versions of the same advice. Grant Cardone, for example, says what distinguishes him is how much he works: "Most people work 9-to-5. I work 95 hours [per week]. If you ever want to be a millionaire, you need to stop doing the 9-to-5 and start doing 95." That comes out to about 14 working hours a day.
"If you can outwork the rest of the population, you're going to get lucky," Cardone tells CNBC.
Plenty of commenters applaud Vaynerchuk for his tough-love style, saying that his point is not really about the number of hours you sleep but what you do when you're awake. You should use every minute you have, they argue.
Overall, the detractors, though vocal, seem to be a minority. "Why are there so many negative people on this thread?" one commenter says. "His message is simple. If you want to have a certain lifestyle, then put in the time and effort to achieve it. Don't complain about not having enough if you don't utilize your time wisely."
