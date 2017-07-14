Self-made millionaire Gary Vaynerchuk tells millennials 'House of Cards' is why they're failing

If you want to be successful but aren't yet, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk can tell you why: You're not putting in enough effort.

In a Facebook video published in May that has since garnered 1.3 million views and been circulated through various media outlets, including the Australian news site news.com.au, the self-made millionaire doesn't offer sympathy for young people who haven't yet made it.

As he puts it, "You can live on six hours sleep, so you have 18 hours. You have 18 g------ hours. I want to know what you're doing with your 18 hours."

Even if you're working a 9-to-5 job, commuting for an hour and spending some time each day with your family, that still leaves you at least five hours to hustle, Vaynerchuk says.

"What do you do with those other five hours?" he asks. "You're watching 'House of f------ Cards.' You're playing Madden. You're relaxing from the other intense 10."