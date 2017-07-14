Wall Street seen higher as investors await bank earnings; Trump in Paris for Bastille Day

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Friday morning as traders awaited the release of corporate earnings and looked to Paris where President Donald Trump is visiting French President Emmanuel Macron for Bastille Day celebrations.

In a joint news conference in Paris Thursday, Trump indicated that "something could happen" to alter his decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord. The comments come as U.S. senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi called on Thursday for an independent body to investigate what she described as "cold, hard evidence" that the Trump family played a role alongside Russia in influencing last year's presidential election.

Trump has separately suggested that he would host Russian President Vladimir Putin at the White House – though he said now would not be an appropriate time.

Friday will see the release of retail sales and consumer price data, as well as consumer sentiment and business inventory figures.

On the earnings front, Friday marks the official beginning of U.S. earnings season. Major banks Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo are all scheduled to report before the bell. First Republic Bank, PNC Financial Services Group are also due to report Friday.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.13 percent higher on Friday morning. In Asia, equities rose for the fifth straight session following the Fed's dovish comments to Congress. The Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.13 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.09 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $48.28 a barrel on Friday morning, down 0.29 percent, while U.S. crude was around $45.89 a barrel, down 0.41 percent. Prices were pulled down as reports earlier this week pointed to continually high fuel inventories, however,they remain on track for a solid weekly gain.