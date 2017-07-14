White House publishes voter-fraud feedback, exposes personal information

President Donald Trump's voter-fraud commission is receiving further backlash, now in the form of public feedback.

Led by Vice President Mike Pence, the White House commission published a 112-page document of comments received from June 29 through July 11, including personal email addresses, phone numbers and even home addresses. The vast majority of the comments are from harsh critics of the commission.

One of the commission's first actions, after Trump created it by executive order, was to request extensive personal information from state governments about its voters. In response, 45 states mounted a bipartisan rebellion against the commission, citing privacy concerns and partisan motivations.

"The request is simply too broad and includes sensitive information of Arkansas voters," Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

"There's not enough bourbon here in Kentucky to make this request seem sensible," Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes, a Democrat, said.

Allowing members of the public to submit comments has proven little fruit, as voters join their state representatives in pushing back. Many expressed disgust in their emails.

"America the Beautiful doesn't need you or your ilk," Patrick Scroggin wrote.

"I am a Teddy Roosevelt Republican. He would never condone such un-American behavior," Jerold Coburn said.

And others found the commission's purpose dubious at best, as Scott D. Morrow wrote: "I'm more likely to get hit by lightening [sic] than for someone to vote illegally in Colorado."

The White House notes the possibility it will release commenters' contact information in a disclaimer on its blog.

"Please note that the Commission may post such written comments publicly on our website, including names and contact information that are submitted," the website said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.