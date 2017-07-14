This weekend, "War for the Planet of the Apes" hits movie theaters, the third installment in the franchise that was rebooted back in 2011. Yet given the lukewarm reception that many sequels have gotten this summer, executives at Fox may be sweating over the film's earnings power.

The summer of 2017 has been far less kind to sequels and reboots than summers past—including some properties whose blockbuster potential had never been questioned before. Since the season for popcorn movies kicked off, hits like "Pirates of the Caribbean", "Transformers", "Cars" and "Despicable Me" have all opened at or near franchise lows.

Reboots are becoming a tough sell too, if the Tom Cruise vehicle "The Mummy" is any indication. It opened on June 9 for a $32 million opening weekend. So why are audiences not responding to some of these summer tentpoles like they used to?

Ian Atkins, a financial and investments analyst at Fit Small Business, explained that streaming services such as Hulu and Netflix are making consumers really consider buying that $10 movie ticket for something that very well could be a bust.

"Re-watching old favorites with friends, family, and children can be just as good as watching a summer blockbuster, especially if you're only half sold on the film to begin with," he said. "The competition for viewers is far stiffer than it used to be."

Andrew Selepak, a professor in the department of telecommunication at the University of Florida, said that it's not just the movie ticket that consumers are taking into consideration—it's the consumer's wallet, too.

"Going to the movies is expensive beyond just the price of admission," Selepak told CNBC.

"When you add in the drink and candy, you may end up spending close to fifty dollars on a date to see a movie with the same actors, playing the same parts, and telling the same same jokes in the same tired storyline," he added. "Audiences just don't see the value in it."