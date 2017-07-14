Why most people will never be successful

"Success" isn't just having lots of money. Many people with lots of money have horribly unhappy and radically imbalanced lives.

Success is continuously improving who you are, how you live, how you serve, and how you relate.

So why won't most people be successful?

Why don't most people evolve?

The more evolved you become, the more focused you must be on those few things which matter most. Yet, as Jim Rohn has said, "A lot of people don't do well simply because they major in minor things."

More from Benjamin Hardy:

One thing separates creators from consumers

The 13-minute definitive guide to living your dreams

How to learn in 2 days what normally takes 6 months

To be successful, you can't continue being with low frequency people for long periods of time.

You can't continue eating crappy food, regardless of your spouse's or colleague's food choices.

Your days must consistency be spent on high quality activities.

The more successful you become — which is balancing the few essential things (spiritual, relational, financial, physical) in your life and removing everything else — the less you can justify low quality.

Before you evolve, you can reasonably spend time with just about anyone.

You can reasonably eat anything placed in front of you.