The Wimbledon women's champion earned $980 in 1968—here's how much she'll win this year

For whoever wins the Wimbledon women's championship on Saturday, the payout will be much, much higher than in 1968, the start of tennis' professional era. And, even better, it will be the same amount paid to the men's winner for the 10th straight year after decades of pay inequality on tennis' biggest stage.

In the championship match, American Venus Williams will face Spain's Garbine Muguruza. It'll be Williams' chance at claiming the Grand Slam tournament title for the sixth time (and her eighth major tournament overall).

The winner will collect a hefty paycheck, to the tune of approximately £2.2 million (or about $2.8 million). The runner-up, meanwhile, is set to earn £1,100,000 (or $1,438,178).

Both players have amassed some big winnings in their careers, although Williams, 37, has played much longer. Her career earnings? A reported $36 million, according to Women's Tennis Association (WTA) website. Muguruza, meanwhile, has raked in about $11 million, according to the WTA, which was helped by her French Open title in 2016.