The 5 worst mistakes you need to avoid in your presentations

For most people, public speaking and giving presentations can be daunting.
Leadership development and executive coaching expert Jeff Black says an influential presentation is a bit like a stage production.
"You have to have all the elements: You've got to have a great opening act, you've got to have something in the middle to pull it through and you've got to have a great curtain's finale at the end," Black says.
To make sure your presentation is compelling, make sure to avoid these five major mistakes.