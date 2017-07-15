The 5 worst mistakes you need to avoid in your presentations

You have to quickly capture your audience's attention authentically, Black says, and this applies to whether you're going into your boss's office to ask for a resource or you are presenting to a team of 12 on a conference call.

"If you don't get the audience's attention today in the first three to five seconds, it's very hard to pull people in because of the crazy world we live in today," Black says.

Forty percent of American workers admit to doing something else — texting, checking email, surfing the internet — during other people's presentations, a recent survey shows.

Some tips Black recommends to get people's attention in the beginning include asking them an interesting question, opening with surprising statistics or mentioning a news clip you read or saw earlier.