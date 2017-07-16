Poll: With earnings season kicking off, which sector will have the most beats?

Earnings season kicked off in the U.S. last week with major banks beating the Street on Friday and setting a positive tone for what's to come.

JPMorgan and Citigroup posted solid quarterly results, beating on both the top and bottom lines. Wells Fargo beat profit expectations, but revenues were a shade below forecasts.

Despite the strong showing, shares of all three banks closed the session lower.

With the stock markets notching record close after record close, investors are expecting robust earnings growth this quarter from the tech, financials and energy sector.