Linsey Peterson packed her bags in February— and her work — and moved from Minnesota to Kuala Lumpur. Since then, the 26-year-old web and app designer has called a new country home every month.

Peterson is a customer of Remote Year, a program that costs $27,000 a year and helps people satisfy their wanderlust while keeping their day jobs.

"I had never left North America before," Peterson said. "A lot of people on my trip have a similar story. We decided 'let's do it, let's go all in.'"

In addition to Malaysia, Peterson has also lived in Asian cities Bangkok, Ho Chi Min, Vietnam, and Nam Penh, Cambodia. In Europe, she's lived in Belgrade, Serbia, and Lisbon, Portugal, and will reside in two more cities on the continent before spending four months in South America.

The cost includes accommodations in 12 countries, travel expenses, a workspace with internet, and certain activities.

Remote Year CEO Greg Caplan came up with the idea after becoming frustrated at a 9-to-5 job. He previously founded oBaz, a fashion company that was acquired by Groupon in 2013.

"I felt stuck," Caplan said. "I wanted more. I started looking for people to go on a year journey with me."