Careers

11 companies where you can get promoted quickly

Millennials workplace
TommL | Getty Images

They may be thought of as the job-hopping generation, but almost 90 percent of millennials surveyed by software firm Qualtrics would actually choose to stay in a job for the next 10 years — if they knew there was room for an annual pay raise and career mobility.

For those who want to find a place where they can climb the ladder quickly, job search platform Glassdoor has generated a list of companies that are hiring now and "promoting like crazy." The companies included here earned strong marks from current employees for advancing careers.

Read on for Glassdoor's list of the places to apply if you want long-term growth without the job-hopping:

Millennials
Tetra Images | Getty Images

11. Alliant Credit Union

Hiring locations include: Chicago, IL; Rolling Meadows, IL

10. Blue Cross and Blue Shield Nebraska

Hiring locations include: Omaha, NE

9. APCO Worldwide

Hiring locations include: Washington, D.C.; Raleigh, NC; New York, NY; Berlin, Germany; London, England

8. Cheesecake Factory

Hiring locations include: Madison, WI; Indianapolis, IN; Boston, MA; Calabasas, CA; Portland, OR and many more

A baker plates slices of cheesecake at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
A baker plates slices of cheesecake at a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.

7. Waxie Sanitary Supply

Hiring locations include: San Diego, CA; Gresham, OR; Livermore, CA; Salt Lake City, UT; Mesa, AZ and more

6. BDO USA

Hiring locations include: McLean, VA; San Francisco, CA; Melville, NY; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL

5. Epic Games

Hiring locations include: Cary, NC; Bellevue, WA; Montreal, Canada; Shanghai, China; Seoul, Korea; Guildford, England

Players compete in an e-sports match on 22 Oct., 2016.
Zhang Peng
Players compete in an e-sports match on 22 Oct., 2016.

4. Gogo

Hiring locations include: Chicago, IL; Seattle, WA; Bensenville, IL; Hamburg, Germany

3. Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Hiring locations include: Center Valley, PA; Denver, CO; Hartford, CT; San Diego, CA; Phoenix, AZ

2. Enterprise Rent-a-Car

Hiring locations include: Saint Louis, MO; Maui Meadows, HI; Cedar Rapids, IA; Seattle, WA; Charleston, SC

1. Axiom Global

Hiring locations include: New York, NY; Houston, TX; Washington, DC; Philadelphia, PA; Zurich, MT

