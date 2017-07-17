4 ways to show your boss you're ready for more responsibility

Much of scoring a scoring a promotion comes down to showing your boss you're ready for more responsibility.

Spotting those individuals who are ready to grow professionally is something turnaround king Marcus Lemonis knows a thing or two about. Take for example, Anthony Fellows and his hand-crafted gelato company, HipPOPs. On this week's episode of CNBC's "The Profit," Lemonis considers investing in the company, and tasks Fellows with better organizing his Miami, Florida, warehouse.

"I wanted to see if Anthony followed through," says Lemonis. But to his surprise, little was accomplished.

"I just wanted you to finish one task," Lemonis tells Fellows. "Why didn't you do it?"