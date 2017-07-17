After-hours Buzz: NFLX, SCSS, LMT & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Netflix shot up nearly 10 percent in extended trading after the company said it added about 5.2 million subscribers during the quarter, about 2 million more than Wall Street had projected.

Select Comfort's shares tumbled nearly 6 percent in after-hours trading following a disappointing second-quarter earnings report. The mattress manufacturer reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on $284.7 million in revenue. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 5 cents on $300.2 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Lockheed Martin rose more than 1 percent during extended trading after Sikorsky, a Lockheed-owned helicopter manufacturer, signed a multi-year cockpit contract with Connecticut aerospace company Kaman.

Ethan Allen shares fell nearly 5 percent in extended trade after the company said it saw increased operating costs in its fiscal fourth quarter. As a result, the company said it expects adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 41 cents and 42 cents a share. Analysts had previously projected adjusted earnings per share of 50 cents, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate.