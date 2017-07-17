Higher percentage of Americans want Trump's impeachment than wanted Nixon's as Watergate escalated: Poll

"Even though Trump's approval rating is similar to Nixon's, more Americans support impeachment today than did in 1973. That's partly due to the current epidemic of hyperpartisanship that was simply not prevalent 40 years ago," he said.

Trump came into office unpopular and has been dogged by an investigation into whether his campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 election and accusations that he fired former FBI Director James Comey to influence that probe. He has struggled to enact key pieces of his agenda as quickly as he would have hoped.

While a Democratic lawmaker has filed articles of impeachment against Trump, Democratic leaders and Republicans have shown little interest yet in impeachment. Republicans control both chambers of Congress.

Trump's approval in the Monmouth poll sits at 39 percent, versus 52 percent who disapprove. Still, his approval barely changed since May, when 39 percent of respondents approved and 53 percent disapproved.

Approval ratings fluctuate, so Trump's could always rise again.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on this article.

The telephone poll of 800 people was conducted from July 13 to July 16 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.