Apple shows off new emoji coming this year, including zombies, a genie and T-Rex

Apple on Monday teased new emoji that it will launch later this year for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

The company said it revealed some of the new emoji to help celebrate World Emoji Day. Several new characters are on the way, including a genie, a tyrannosaurus rex, zombies, an elf, a man doing yoga, a woman breastfeeding, and more.

The new emoji are technically a set of emoji that are launching as part of Unicode 10.0, the standard set for emoticons. While Apple didn't show them, there will also be emoji for bitcoin, a man in a steam room, various additional dinosaurs, sleds and more. You can see the full list — though not necessarily Apple's interpretation of them — on the Unicode website.

Apple didn't say when the new emoji will be available on its devices but expect them sometime around the launch of iOS 11 in September.