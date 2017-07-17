Cramer's game plan: A make-or-break week for every key sector   

Monday's proxy fight between activist investor Nelson Peltz and the board of consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble captivated plenty of market-watchers, including Jim Cramer.

"There's no glossing over it," the "Mad Money" host said. "But let's not lose sight of the prize here as the market stands at what I regard as a truly make or break level ... and I think the fulcrum will be a slew of earnings that represent every important group I follow. The results we get this week I think could determine where stocks are headed for the rest of the quarter."

Given Peltz's track record of successfully turning companies around, Cramer did not understand why Procter took such a hard line against letting him onto the board.

However, considering how hard the company has worked to improve without much to show for it, Cramer said it was worth wondering how much Peltz can truly contribute.

"Still, my feeling is that Procter & Gamble is worth owning — that's been my view the whole way — because you've just gotten still one more way to win. The uglier this proxy fight gets, maybe the more shareholders stand to gain," Cramer said.

Speaking of gains for shareholders, Netflix issued its earnings report after Monday's bell that showed massive subscriber growth and especially strong international subscriber numbers.

Netflix's management also gave bullish guidance that exceeded Wall Street's expectations, sending the stock flying in after-hours trading.

"I think it might be an actual harbinger for the other FANG names, a good sign," Cramer said, referring to his acronym for the stocks of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

With that in mind, here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar for the rest of this week: