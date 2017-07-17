Cramer's lightning round: This business is better than people think

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Groupon: "I think there's real worth here. I still think the stock could get to $5. The business is better than people think."

Exelixis: "Development-stage biotech company. You know from Alder Bio that I'm a little gun-shy. I think it's moved too much."

Carnival Corp.: "I do indeed [think you should buy shares in Carnival], because [CEO] Arnold Donald has made that into a technology company that also carries passengers on boats."

Tableau Software: "Sheesh, you know, there was a research note that I read this morning that said that this thing is really on fire. We had them on, you know I like them very, very much. I think Tableau's a buy."

Lloyds Banking Group: "It's a decent spec, but you know I'm a big believer and I tell club members of ActionAlertsPlus.com that if you really want European exposure, my favorite is the EZU. That's the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF."

Newell Brands: "OK, Newell Brands, this is [CEO] Mike Polk. Very initially, it was not a good merger in terms of just so much craziness that they had to do to get together – this is Jarden and Newell. I think he's done that. The last quarter was good. I think that's a harbinger of more quarters to come and was not one-off. I always welcome Mike when he reports."

MGM Resorts: "OK, there was a note this morning about junketeers out of China and maybe they're going to crimp on them. I've read these notes over and over and over again. I remain committed to MGM. I think it's a good story."