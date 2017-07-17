Dow and S&P 500 aim for their 26th record closes of the year

Sen. John McCain's absence from the Senate as he recovers from surgery for a blood clot has led the GOP leadership to postpone consideration of health care legislation already on the brink. The CBO score of the revised Senate bill is expected this week. (AP)



* Moderate GOP senator: 8 to 10 of us are worried about health bill (Reuters)

* White House preps a polished effort for tax reform (Axios)

* White House plans 'Made in America Week' (Reuters)

* Analysts: Trump no longer good news for the dollar (CNBC)

The U.S. Secret Service is denying a suggestion from the president's personal lawyer that the agency had vetted a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian nationals during the 2016 campaign. (Reuters)

Procter & Gamble (PG) is facing a proxy fight from Trian's Nelson Peltz, who's seeking a board seat at the consumer products giant. Such a move would make Procter & Gamble the largest company ever to face a proxy battle. (Reuters)

Wells Fargo's (WFC) CFO told the Financial Times the bank is set to eliminate a number of its smaller businesses. Separately, more than 500 brokers have left Wells Fargo in the aftermath of last year's sales scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Blue Apron (APRN), already trading well below its June IPO price on the Amazon-Whole Foods deal, was sinking about 6 percent in premarket trading, with Amazon (AMZN) filing a trademark application to enter the meal kit market. (TheStreet.com)

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay said he is planning to offer shares to the public in his Bobby's Burger Palace, a restaurant chain that competes with such burger-centric concepts as Shake Shack and Five Guys. (WSJ)

Dow Jones & Co., owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation (NWSA), made an error in configuring a cloud-computing service and left addresses and other information about subscribers to some of its products, including the Wall Street Journal, exposed to possible unauthorized access. (WSJ)

Conservative author Ann Coulter said over the weekend that Delta (DAL) moved her from a pre-booked, "extra room" seat. The airline said it's been in contact with Coulter, but did not elaborate. (CNBC)

Within 20 years, there won't be steering wheels in cars, predicted Elon Musk at the National Governors Association meeting over the weekend. The Tesla (TSLA) chief said in the next decade nearly all new cars in the U.S. will be self-driving. (Axios)



* Musk says A.I. is a "fundamental risk" to human civilization (AP)

Fox's "War for the Planet of the Apes" took down the Sony-Disney blockbuster "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $56.5 million in ticket sales. (AP)



* 'Game of Thrones' premiere crashes HBO's website (THR)