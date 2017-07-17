    ×

    EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall to become new chief at UK broadcaster ITV

    • McCall is due to assume her new role with the U.K.'s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster on January 8, 2018.
    • ITV has a market capitalization of around £7 billion ($9.15 billion), 25 percent bigger than that of easyJet.
    EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall gestures as she attends an A4E (Aviation For Europe) Aviation Summit in Brussels on February 8, 2017. A4E was founded by Europe's five largest airline groups and now counts 14 members to represent the interests of its members towards the EU institution, international organisations and national governments on European aviation issues.
    EMMANUEL DUNAND | AFP | Getty Images
    British broadcaster ITV announced Monday that Carolyn McCall is set to become its new chief executive, replacing the departing Adam Crozier.

    McCall, who has worked as easyJet's CEO for seven years, is due to assume her new role with the U.K.'s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster on January 8, 2018.

    She had previously worked as the chief executive of the Guardian Media Group, the owner of the Guardian and Observer news outlets.

    What's behind easyJet's loss, according to the CEO
    In moving over to ITV, McCall is poised to become Britain's most powerful female TV executive. The broadcaster - known for TV shows such as Downton Abbey - is expected to announce its interim financial results on July 26.

    ITV has a market capitalization of around £7 billion ($9.15 billion), 25 percent bigger than that of easyJet.

    Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, easyJet, said it had already started looking for a new chief executive to replace McCall.

