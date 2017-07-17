EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall to become new chief at UK broadcaster ITV

In moving over to ITV, McCall is poised to become Britain's most powerful female TV executive. The broadcaster - known for TV shows such as Downton Abbey - is expected to announce its interim financial results on July 26.



ITV has a market capitalization of around £7 billion ($9.15 billion), 25 percent bigger than that of easyJet.



Europe's biggest low-cost carrier, easyJet, said it had already started looking for a new chief executive to replace McCall.