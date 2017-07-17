Elon Musk: ‘Robots will be able to do everything better than us’

Elon Musk is certain that robots will be able to do your job better than you.

And even the billionaire tech titan CEO of Tesla and SpaceX is not sure what to do about that.

"There certainly will be job disruption. Because what's going to happen is robots will be able to do everything better than us. ... I mean all of us," says Musk, speaking to the National Governors Association on Saturday.

"Yeah, I am not sure exactly what to do about this. This is really the scariest problem to me, I will tell you."

Transportation operators will be the first to lose their jobs, says Musk. The U.S. Department of Transportation says one in seven jobs in the U.S. is transportation-related.

But no job is safe, he says. "Transport will be one of the first to go fully autonomous but when I say everything — the robots will be able to do everything, bar nothing."