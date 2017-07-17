    ×

    Markets

    Ethereum bounces back nearly 40% from crash

    • Bitcoin rival ethereum plunged Sunday to a seven-week low.
    • The digital currency bounced back Monday.
    Founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin
    Getty Images
    Founder of Ethereum Vitalik Buterin

    In a volatile few days of trading, digital currency ethereum on Monday rebounded nearly 40 percent from the seven-week low it hit Sunday morning.

    The bitcoin rival dropped 22 percent Sunday, to a low of $130.26, before rallying 38 percent from that level to hit $179.98 early Monday morning, according to TradingView charts of Coinbase data. Ethereum last traded near $166, nearly 2,000 percent higher year-to-date.

    However, the digital currency remained below Friday's levels of around $200.

    There was no clear reason for the Sunday morning plunge, although digital currency watchers pointed to profit-taking after ethereum's exponential surge, uncertainty about a potential split in bitcoin on Aug. 1 and startups potentially selling large amounts of ethereum after raising the equivalent of millions in U.S. dollars of the digital currency.

    Ethereum 2-day performance

    Source: TradingView.com

    Bitcoin also climbed back above $2,000 Monday morning after falling below $1,800 Sunday. The digital currency has more than doubled in value this year.

    WATCH: Here's what sets Ethereum apart from its rival Bitcoin

    Here's what sets Ethereum apart from its rival Bitcoin
    Here's what sets ethereum apart from its rival bitcoin   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    Bitcoin/USD
    ---
    BTC
    ---
    Ether/USD
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...