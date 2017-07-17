Facebook’s HR chief discusses 5 key tenets of its winning culture

Facebook uses self-assessments and exit interviews to understand how employees feel about their work while also figuring out ways to help them excel.



"The thing that separates people who stay for a long time or who make the choices to leave is how they score themselves on whether they're playing to their strengths," Goler tells Glassdoor.

She adds that when employees feel proud about the work they do at Facebook, they are contributing back to the company's overall mission.

Part of identifying an employee's strengths is understanding their downfalls. In one episode of LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman's podcast, "Masters of Scale," Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg says a resilient organization like Facebook is born from embracing employees' failures.

"You have to be open to feedback. You have to ask for feedback. You have to build in a culture where, when I think you need to do something better, or you think I need to do something better—we tell each other and tell each other directly, and work it out," Sandberg tells Hoffman.