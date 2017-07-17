Goldman Sachs is changing one key policy to attract tech talent

In an effort to woo talent away from Silicon Valley, Goldman Sachs is becoming slightly less buttoned up. Computer engineers, who have had to adhere to a traditional, even conservative, dress code, will now be allowed to dress more casually.

Reuters reports that, in an internal memo sent to the technology division in June, employees were told to "exercise judgement in determining when to adapt to business attire."

While the memo does not specify whether the traditional hoodies and sneakers outfit that's worn by many millennial tech professionals is appropriate, one worker told the Financial Times that "totally casual" clothing is now allowed.