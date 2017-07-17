    ×

    Enterprise

    Google jumps into job recruitment market with new cloud software

    • Google Hire is initially aimed at small and medium-sized U.S. businesses.
    • Diane Greene's former company Bebop did some of the early work that went into Google Hire.
    Diane Greene, Google
    Tony Avelar | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Diane Greene, Google

    Google is adding to its cloud service lineup with a new product that companies can use to manage the job application process.

    Google Hire is designed to help human resources coordinators at small and mid-sized businesses schedule interviews and keep track of their candidates, Alphabet said on Tuesday.

    The service integrates with existing Google cloud services like Gmail but is separate from the G Suite bundle, which includes programs for documents, spreadsheets, slideshows and video-conferencing as well as Gmail. Google Hire will cost extra, and pricing will vary based on company size.

    While it's narrowly focused, Google Hire could still pose a threat to companies like Greenhouse, Lever, SmartRecruiters and Workable. At the same time, its simplicity could lead to more adoption of G Suite, which competes with MIcrosoft's Office 365.

    Google Hire.
    Google
    Google Hire.

    Through Google Hire, an HR manager can view the schedules of all the employees who will be part of the interview process, thanks to an integration with Google Calendar. Coordinators can keep track of all their candidates in Google Sheets and have initial conversations using Google Hangouts.

    By syncing up with Gmail, the service lets employees send messages to candidates with Google Hire or with e-mail.

    Some of the earliest work that went into Google Hire took place at Bebop, a start-up founded by Alphabet board member and VMware co-founder Diane Greene, Google vice president Dmitri Krakovsky told CNBC in an interview. Alphabet acquired Bebop in 2015, and at the same time named Greene as the head of Google's cloud.

    Companies using Google Hire can choose where else on the web to display job listings. That includes sites like Glassdoor and Indeed and even in Google search results through the recently introduced Google for Jobs feature.

    Listings for high-level positions can be promoted on a more limited basis.

    "If you're looking for a CEO, you don't want to put that out there for everybody to see," Krakovsky said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VMW
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    MSFT
    ---