Google is adding to its cloud service lineup with a new product that companies can use to manage the job application process.

Google Hire is designed to help human resources coordinators at small and mid-sized businesses schedule interviews and keep track of their candidates, Alphabet said on Tuesday.

The service integrates with existing Google cloud services like Gmail but is separate from the G Suite bundle, which includes programs for documents, spreadsheets, slideshows and video-conferencing as well as Gmail. Google Hire will cost extra, and pricing will vary based on company size.

While it's narrowly focused, Google Hire could still pose a threat to companies like Greenhouse, Lever, SmartRecruiters and Workable. At the same time, its simplicity could lead to more adoption of G Suite, which competes with MIcrosoft's Office 365.