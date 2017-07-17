Hampton Creek's Tetrick said to be last man standing after every other board member resigns

Hampton Creek co-founder and CEO Josh Tetrick is the sole remaining board member after five directors left, according to a Bloomberg report.

Fedele Bauccio, Bon Appétit Management co-founder and CEO; Kathleen Sebelius, former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary; Mustafa Suleyman, Google DeepMind co-founder; Samir Kaul, Khosla Ventures partner; and Bart Swanson, an advisor for Horizons Ventures, have all left, Bloomberg reported. Lynne Benioff, wife of Salesforce's founder and CEO, also resigned from the board last year.

"We continue to fully support Hampton Creek and its CEO Josh in their exciting and important mission to change the food industry for the better of all people," the board said in an emailed statement via a spokesman. "We will advise Josh and the team on strategies across all areas of its business moving forward."

Hampton Creek has been an investor darling since it started developing its vegan mayonnaise in 2011, raising more than $220 million, Bloomberg reported. But the Just Mayo maker has suffered from controversies over the last year.

The company was accused and investigated for buying back its mayo last year. Its products were pulled from Target shelves in wake of food safety concerns last month.

The board departures are just the latest shakeup at Hampton Creek. Tetrick fired multiple employees earlier this year, Bloomberg reported. He fired three more executives after a coup attempt allegedly failed.

"Ensuring our employees maintain their ability to direct our mission is as critical as the technologies we deploy and the products we launch," Tetrick said in an emailed statement to CNBC, which was originally drafted last month. "We will always protect this principle."

The spokesperson also directed attention to the fifth point of Hampton Creek's five-point plan, which is "preserve the mission."

"Ensuring that our team maintains its ability to direct our mission is as critical as the platforms we scale and the products we launch," the website reads. "Our corporate governance structure is designed to preserve this autonomy, and through it, the integrity of our long-term mission."

Beyond these statements, the company didn't have any further comment for CNBC regarding the company's future plans.

Read more about the departures in Bloomberg's report.