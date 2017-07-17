Warren Buffett has an estate plan. You should too

The word "estate" can conjure up images of wealth and a Great Gatsbyish lifestyle. Yet when it comes to planning for when you pass away, it simply refers to what you own: Financial accounts, real estate and possessions. For some people, this can equate to millions of dollars. For others, an estate might mean very little. Either way, planning for your assets after your death helps ensure that your wishes are carried out and that family squabbles don't evolve into destroyed relationships.

Here are ten common mistakes to avoid – keeping in mind that laws vary from state to state — as you ponder how you want to handle your own situation.