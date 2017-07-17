How China’s biggest brands and businesses want to learn and share

CANNES LIONS: Why Chinese internet giants were visible at Cannes Friday, 14 Jul 2017 | 7:00 AM ET | 06:32

In June, some of the world's top minds in design, entertainment and creative communications gathered at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In a sign of China's growing influence, Tuesday 20 June at Cannes Lions was dubbed 'China Day', in which Chinese creativity and innovation was put under the spotlight.

Some of China's biggest brands, names and businesses were there, and spoke to CNBC's Marketing Media Money.

"We are here to learn and at the same time we are here also to share… our latest opinions or point of views that we have with regards to our market, our users as well as how the evolutions of technology (are)… taking place back home in China," Tencent's Sy Lau said.

From Lenovo to Huawei and Xiaomi, Chinese companies and their wares are becoming increasingly ubiquitous in the west. "China's image used to be 'Made in China', but now it's kind of like 'Created in China'," the pianist Lang Lang said.

Nevertheless, challenges remain. What, for example, is preventing some Chinese companies from expanding overseas and western businesses doing well in China?

"One of the hardest things is developing cultural bridges between… western agencies and Chinese companies," Simon Shaw, chief creative officer at H + K Strategies, said.

"A lot of these Chinese companies are incredibly successful in China – 1.3 billion people as their audience – and they've become incredibly successful brands," he added. "As soon as they step beyond China they have to then deal with a whole new set of circumstances and that's one of the challenges that I think they're facing."