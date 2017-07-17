If you're interviewing at this company, expect a text from the CEO on Sunday morning

When it comes to finding great employees, CEOs and hiring managers have their tried-and-true strategies, and some are less conventional than others.

Take Mike O'Neill, the CEO of BMI, who takes job candidates out to eat and has them pick the restaurant. Or founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK Brian Scudamore, who uses a "beer and BBQ test" to make sure he's hiring people he and his team will enjoy working with.

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini also has an original hiring method, she tells Adam Bryant in an interview with The New York Times: "If you're in the process of interviewing with us, I'll text you about something at 9 p.m. or 11 a.m. on a Sunday just to see how fast you'll respond."