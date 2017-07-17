VISIT CNBC.COM

If you're interviewing at this company, expect a text from the CEO on Sunday morning

Erika Nardini, the chief executive of Barstool Sports
Andrew Toth | Getty Images
Erika Nardini, the chief executive of Barstool Sports

When it comes to finding great employees, CEOs and hiring managers have their tried-and-true strategies, and some are less conventional than others.

Take Mike O'Neill, the CEO of BMI, who takes job candidates out to eat and has them pick the restaurant. Or founder and CEO of 1-800-GOT-JUNK Brian Scudamore, who uses a "beer and BBQ test" to make sure he's hiring people he and his team will enjoy working with.

Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini also has an original hiring method, she tells Adam Bryant in an interview with The New York Times: "If you're in the process of interviewing with us, I'll text you about something at 9 p.m. or 11 a.m. on a Sunday just to see how fast you'll respond."

The CEO is looking for a response "within three hours," she tells Bryant.

"It's not that I'm going to bug you all weekend if you work for me, but I want you to be responsive. I think about work all the time. Other people don't have to be working all the time, but I want people who are also always thinking."

Like O'Neill and Scudamore, Nardini also wants to get to know prospective employees outside of the interview room. "To have a great hire, you need to spend a lot of time with that person and you need to see them in different settings," she says. "I rely on other people. Interviewing takes a village."

