How to learn anything from scratch

The 10,000 hour rule is the most spoken of rule in the field of learning.

It's the idea that you must spend at least 10,000 hours on deliberate practice to become world class at your field. First developed by Anders Ericsson, this idea was later popularized by Malcolm Gladwell in his book "Outliers."

But what if you didn't want to be an expert or world class?

There are a couple of reasons for that:

Not knowing what you love or want to do

Wanting to do more than one thing

Unwillingness to commit to a specific field

It's a large time sink and huge commitment to be world class. Fortunately, there's other research that suggests it takes much less than that to be just reasonably good — in fact, as little as 20 hours.

More from Louis Chew:

The secret to accomplishing things is having a gun to your head

You need mental toughness to stay bulletproof in life. Here's how to build it.

Parkinson's Law: Why constraints are the best thing you can work with

In his TED talk, Josh Kaufman, author of "The Personal MBA," shares how he can learn anything from scratch. In his opinion, there are only four elements for rapid skill acquisition.

Let's see how he does it.